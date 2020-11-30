Thanksgiving guest kills man who was upset he put hands in leftovers, Illinois cops say

James Dixon of Chicago, Illinois, was charged with murder after stabbing Vincell Jackson to death in a fight over putting hands in Thanksgiving food, police say.

A Thanksgiving guest is accused of killing a Chicago man in a fight over putting hands in the leftover food, news outlets report.

James Dixon, 39, was charged with murder after a fight early Friday morning that began inside a home and spilled outside to the porch, police say.

Dixon was spotted “digging into the leftover food with his bare hands” and the host’s boyfriend, 52-year-old Vincell Jackson, tried to escort him out of the home, the Chicago Tribune reported. Prosecutors said Dixon “sucker-punched” Jackson and stabbed him nine times on the porch, according to the newspaper.

Dixon ran away from the house, leaving Jackson leaning over the porch banister with stab wounds, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. Jackson later died at a hospital.

Dixon told investigators he fought with Jackson but said he was stabbed first, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Dixon was treated for a small cut on his neck and cuts on his fingers at a hospital before he was arrested, police say.