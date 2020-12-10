National
New Star Wars, Marvel series are coming to Disney Plus. Here’s what to know
Star Wars and Marvel fans have something to celebrate.
Disney on Thursday announced that over the next several years, it will be creating 10 new Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series and lots of new Disney content.
“Over the next few years, roughly 10 Marvel series, 10 Star Wars series, 15 Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar series, plus 15 all-new Disney live action, Disney Animation, and Pixar features will be released directly on Disney Plus,” the company tweeted.
Two series will be set within the same timeline as Disney Plus’ hit “The Mandalorian,” which premiered on the streaming service last year and has new episodes every week.
“Rangers of the New Republic” and “Ahsoka” will be set in the same timeline, Disney said.
“Andor,” another Star Wars show, will stream on Disney Plus in 2022. “The Acolyte,” a Star Wars “mystery-thriller” will stream at an unknown date. “Lando” is also in early “stages of developing,” Disney said.
Animated series “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” and a series of short films called “Star Wars: Visions” will also come to the streaming service, Disney said. “A Droid Story” will also tell the stories of R2-D2 and C-3PO.
“A brand-new Star Wars feature with acclaimed filmmaker Taika Waititi is in development,” Disney said. “Get ready for an unforgettable ride!”
The announcement came during an investor presentation, according to CNet. The new original series are going to premiere on the service every week, according to Variety.
Several original series are already set to premiere on Disney Plus, including Marvel’s “WandaVision” on Jan. 15 and a series about Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi.
Fans have already started speculating about what the series could be.
