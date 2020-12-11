Watch Kansas teacher fart prank her students on Zoom – and do your best not to laugh

A Kansas teacher wanted “to lighten the mood” during a Zoom class amid what’s been a pretty difficult year — and her prank had students cracking up.

Emma Ginder, a third grade teacher in Topeka, played a fart sound during the online class as she instructed them to grab a book for their lesson.

As she tried to stifle her own laughter, Ginder’s students all began laughing uncontrollably.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood,” Ginder posted on Facebook. “Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.”

Across the United States, school districts have shifted to online learning as the coronavirus pandemic has surged.

The post had nearly 6,000 shares and thousands of likes on Facebook with many people commenting that the video is just what they need right now.

“Love what you are doing to make your kids engaged and having fun in a terrible situation,” one person posted.

“I love it,” another said. “Let those kids laugh. Great job, teacher.”