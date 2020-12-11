Your mail carrier isn’t allowed to accept a cash tip. Here’s what you could do instead

Mail carriers are not allowed to accept cash gifts of any amount but can accept gifts worth $20 or less. FedEx and UPS also are prohibited from accepting cash. AP

As holiday gifts and packages pile up, some might be looking for ways to show appreciation for the people who delivered them.

You might want to think twice before you pull out a cash tip, however.

The U.S. Postal Service prohibits all employees — including mail carriers — from accepting cash or cash equivalents of any kind. That means gift cards and checks are also off limits, no matter the amount.

FedEx employees are also not allowed to accept cash gifts. UPS workers are instructed to decline cash gratuities unless they will be seen as rude, according to CNBC.

That doesn’t mean you can’t give delivery drivers something to show your appreciation during the holidays. A small gift could be the way to go.

“Carriers are permitted to accept a gift worth $20 or less from a customer per occasion, such as Christmas,” USPS said on its website.

FedEx workers have a similar policy. They are allowed to accept nominal gifts with a combined value of $75 or less in one year, according to the company’s policy.