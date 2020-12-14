Family trapped in a burning apartment leap into arms of ‘hero,’ Georgia officials say

A Georgia man is being hailed a hero after helping a family escape a fire tearing through an Atlanta-area apartment complex.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue officials say William Cox jumped into action Friday when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Stonecrest, about 20 miles east of Atlanta.

Crews arrived just before 3 p.m. on Dec. 11 to find “heavy smoke and flames” billowing from the second and third floors and attic, officials said in a statement posted online.

“The breezeway was also involved,” officials wrote, “forcing residents to jump from the second and third floor of the building.”

December 11, 2:50 p.m.Units responded to an apartment fire with confirmed entrapments @ 2310 Fairington Village Dr. ... Posted by Dekalb County Fire Rescue Department on Friday, December 11, 2020

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Cox, who officials said was “among the first on the scene,” caught six people as they escaped through windows on the second and third floors, WXIA reported. Among them was a pregnant woman and a toddler.

“My adrenaline was just rushing and I just wanted to get everyone out the building,” Cox told the news station.

A witness captured part of the rescue on cell phone video.

In all, fire officials said 18 residents suffered injuries, including fractures, bruises and burns. Seventeen were taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the fire department.

DeKalb County Fire lauded Cox for his heroics in a Facebook post, where local community members also voiced their appreciation.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“My heart goes out to those families but great work Mr. Cox! And great job to the crews,” one user wrote.

“Thank you Mr Cox for your heroism,” wrote another. “Thank you DCFR for the work you do to save lives everyday.”

Authorities say they are still investigating the cause of the fire.