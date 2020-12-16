‘Harmful practices’ of gay conversion therapy should be banned, religious leaders say

FILE - In this April 19, 2019 file photo, a gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan. AP

Hundreds of religious leaders around the world are calling for a global ban of gay conversion therapies.

The declaration was called upon by the Global Interfaith Commission, which is made up of more than 370 religious leaders in 35 countries.

“We recognize that certain religious teachings have, throughout the ages, been misused to cause deep pain and offense to those who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex,” the commission said on its website. “This must change.”

At least 698,000 LGBTQ people in the United States have gone through conversion therapy, according to a 2019 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA. The therapy is done with the intention of changing a person’s sexual orientation, gender identity, or gender expression.

Its roots date back to 1899, when a German psychiatrist claimed he turned a gay man straight through hypnosis, History.com reported.

LGBTQ activists have long pushed back at the notion they can be “cured.”

Talk therapy is the most common form of the technique, while others include aversion or electric shock treatment, the UCLA study said.

There are also gay conversion camps, where people are told their sexuality is sinful while “isolated from friends and family, hypnotized (and) told to pray until their homosexuality subsided,” according to History.com.

Conversion therapy remains lawful in many states and countries. In a 2019 Ipsos/Reuters poll, 56% of Americans said they thoughtconversion therapy on children should be illegal.

The Global Interfaith Commission says conversion therapy uses “harmful practices.” In a set of declarations, it asks “for forgiveness from those whose lives have been damaged and destroyed on the pretext of religious teaching.”

“We acknowledge, with profound regret, that some of our teachings have created, and continue to create, oppressive systems that fuel intolerance, perpetuate injustice and result in violence,” the commission stated. “This has led, and continues to lead, to the rejection and alienation of many by their families, their religious groups and cultural communities.”

The group also called for the end of violence against LGBT people, and an end to criminalization.

“Finally, we call for an end to the perpetuation of prejudice and stigma and commit to work together to celebrate inclusivity and the extraordinary gift of our diversity,” the commission stated.

The commission has created a petition for people to sign the declaration either publicly or privately.