Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Florida man sentenced to 50 years for stabbing mom to death

The Associated Press

PALM COAST, Fla.

A Florida man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday for stabbing his mother to death after he got angry when she threatened to kick him out of the house.

Nathaniel Shimmel, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday after facing a first-degree murder charge and the possibility of life in prison.

On Aug. 23, 2017, Shimmel called 911 and initially said a robber had attacked her, but later confessed to the crime describing the events in vivid detail. He told detectives Michele Shimmel confronted him at their home in Palm Coast, Florida, and asked why he was not looking for a job.

Nathaniel Shimmel told detectives from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that he stabbed her in the throat, multiple times in the chest, and finally put the knife in her back. Then 22, Shimmel said he watched his mother bleed out and die.

Circuit Judge Terrance Perkins heard the case and decided on the sentence.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service