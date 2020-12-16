Pence and Biden lock in COVID-19 vaccine plans, but Trump still holding out

Joe Biden and Vice President Mike Pence are locking in plans to get vaccinated for the coronavirus — but the most powerful man in the nation hasn’t followed suit yet.

Donald Trump, who is only president for 35 more days, has yet to make arrangements to get inoculated for the vicious respiratory virus, even though he’s considered to be in a risk category because of his age and health issues.

Meanwhile, Pence’s office announced Wednesday that he will get a coronavirus shot with his wife in front of cameras on Friday “to promote the safety and efficacy of the vaccine and build confidence among the American people.”

Biden, 78, is in the process of making similar plans, with an official from his transition team telling the New York Daily News that the president-elect expects to receive a televised vaccination as early as next week.

A White House spokesman did not return a request for comment on why Trump, 74, is holding out on the vaccine even as Pence, 61, moves ahead with inoculation.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Earlier this week, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump won’t get vaccinated until his team of White House doctors recommends it.

She also said Trump is still benefiting from some of the experimental therapeutics he received while hospitalized for COVID-19 in October.

“He did recently recover from COVID,” McEnany said a press briefing on Tuesday. “He has the continued protective effects of the monoclonal antibody cocktail that I mentioned ... His priority is front-line workers, those in long-term care facilities, and he wants to make sure that the vulnerable get access first.”

Trump’s hesitancy to receive the vaccine comes as some of his supporters are spreading misinformation about it.

Since the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine began being administered across the country Monday, adherents of the QAnon conspiracy theory have falsely claimed on social media that it’s dangerous.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Sidney Powell, a QAnon-promoting lawyer who was at one point part of Trump’s legal team, tweeted Dec. 4 that the U.S. government’s campaign to vaccinate all Americans will be used to spy on people.

“NO WAY #America,” Powell wrote in the tweet, in which she tagged Trump. “This is more authoritarian communist control imported straight from #China.”

On another front in the war on the virus that has killed more than 300,000 Americans, it was revealed Wednesday that a controversial former Trump administration official pushed government health experts to adopt the flawed “herd immunity” approach to battle the pandemic.

“There is no other way, we need to establish herd, and it only comes about allowing the non-high risk groups expose themselves to the virus. PERIOD,” then-Health and Human Services science adviser Paul Alexander wrote in a July 4 email to government public health officials that was obtained and released by the House Oversight Committee.

“Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle aged with no conditions etc. have zero to little risk ... so we use them to develop herd … we want them infected,” Alexander added.

The herd immunity approach has been disputed by mainstream public health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci, who say there’s no indications that it actually works.

Alexander resigned from the administration in September amid revelations that he and his ex-supervisor at HHS, former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo, had been putting political pressure on officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to alter reports about the virus.