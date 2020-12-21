Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Still have Christmas gifts to buy? Here are tips for in-person shopping during COVID

As shoppers prepare to buy last-minute gifts for the holiday season, experts recommend taking steps this year to help protect against COVID-19.

During the coronavirus pandemic, health officials have recommended people limit in-person shopping.

But as shipping deadlines pass, some people may want to visit malls or shopping centers.

So what should you know if you still need to cross items off your list?

You should go to a store only if you don’t feel sick and have no coronavirus symptoms, such as a fever or cough, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Before leaving your house, health experts say it’s best to check if retailers have curbside services or rush delivery. When compared to visiting stores, buying gifts online poses a lower risk of spreading the virus, according to the CDC.

Holiday shoppers may want to consider visiting stores near them and steering clear of peak times, Emerson Hospital in Massachusetts said on its website. You can use Google to check a business’ peak hours and estimated wait time.

Another tip is to shop at an open-air market that allows people to practice social distancing, McClatchy News reported.

While in stores, the CDC recommends everyone wear masks, avoid touching their faces, stay at least six feet apart and use no-contact payment if possible. After the shopping trip, wash your hands with soap and water.

Officials say it’s also a good idea to keep safety in mind while exchanging holiday gifts. Suggestions include dropping off gifts to loved ones and opening presents on a video call to see their reactions, McClatchy News reported.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

These tips come as health experts have urged families to avoid holiday travel this year. As coronavirus cases rise nationwide, the CDC says it’s safest to celebrate Christmas with the people you live with.

Follow more of our reporting on Full coverage of coronavirus in Washington
See all stories
Related stories from Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

National

Fort Drum soldier found fatally shot, another soldier held

December 21, 2020 6:32 AM

National

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

December 21, 2020 6:04 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service