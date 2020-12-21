Two years of frozen pasta dishes got recalled for going on sale without being inspected

The USDA doesn’t know how much heat-treated frozen meat, chicken and turkey products Perfect Pasta recalled Saturday because they didn’t get properly inspected.

But the USDA recall notice says what’s been recalled was produced between this month and December 2018.

Or, put another way, enough beef ravioli, toasted bites, tortellini and the like went to supermarkets and smaller grocers nationwide to fill this 182-page PDF, possibly the longest product list of any USDA-related recall in the last four years.

Food sold under the house brands for Hy-Vee, Jewel/Osco and Sendik’s appear on the list.

The USDA says an investigation determined that Perfect Pasta was “reportioning and repackaging amenable products in a secondary location without the benefit of federal inspection.”

But that location does have a USDA grant of inspection, so the products will have “Est. 19829/P-19829” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

If you have any of the products on the list, toss them or return them for a full refund.

Those who have questions can call Perfect Pasta’s Connie DeMarco or Paul Novak at 630-543-8300.

