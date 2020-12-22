Columbus Ledger-Enquirer Logo
Grandma charged after stealing Nintendo Switch from under Christmas tree, TN cops say

Nintendo Switch game consoles are on display at Nintendo’s official store in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Nintendo Switch game consoles are on display at Nintendo’s official store in the Shibuya district of Tokyo, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Jae C. Hong AP

A grandmother was recently arrested after she stole a Christmas gift intended for a child, according to police in Tennessee.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report Dec. 18 that a gift was taken from underneath a family’s Christmas tree, according to a news release.

The gift that was allegedly stolen — a popular Nintendo Switch video game system — was later pawned at an area pawn shop, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office determined 43-year-old grandmother Amy Best stole her grandchild’s gift, according to the news release.

There may also be other items Best stole from the family’s home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Best was charged with theft and placed in the Scott County Jail, the sheriff’s office said. Her bond was set at $7,500.

“It’s a sad day and time to see charges like this at such a special time of the year for special people, including children,” Sheriff Ronnie Phillips said. “We won’t stand for it.”

  Comments  
