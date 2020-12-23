Pfizer to supply 100 million more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to US by late July

Pfizer and BioNTech will sell an additional 100 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the United States, doubling the previously agreed upon sale, the pharmaceutical companies and the Trump administration announced Wednesday morning.

The first 70 million doses of the new agreement will be delivered by June 30 and the full order by July 31.

“This new federal purchase can give Americans even more confidence that we will have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants it by June 2021,” Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement.

Pfizer’s vaccine requires two shots for each person, meaning the planned 200 million doses will vaccinate 100 million Americans.

Matching the first sale price, the 100 million doses will cost the administration $1.95 billion. “Eligible U.S. residents” will receive the vaccine for free.

“With these 100 million additional doses, the United States will be able to protect more individuals and hopefully end this devastating pandemic more quickly,” Albert Bourla, Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, said in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our work with the U.S. government and healthcare providers around the country.”

So far, only Pfizer and Moderna have received emergency authorization from the FDA to distribute their vaccines, although several others, including Johnson & Johnson, are expecting results soon.