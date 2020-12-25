Trump briefed on Nashville blast police say was intentional

President Donald Trump has been briefed on a Christmas morning explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, that police have said they believe was intentionally set.

The FBI is leading the investigation into the blast, which wounded three people, shattered windows and damaged buildings in the largely deserted downtown area around 6:30 a.m. local time Friday, The Associated Press reported.

Trump, who is spending the holidays in Florida, will continue to receive regular updates on the incident, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

The Department of Justice said in a statement that Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen has been briefed on the explosion as well “and directed that all DOJ resources be made available to assist in the investigation.”

Trump said he planned to do a video conference with military personnel following a round of golf at his private club in West Palm Beach.

“Going now to make a short speech to service members from all over the world,” Trump said in a tweet. “It is a celebration of Christmas.”

The president on Wednesday vetoed a major defense policy bill that included a pay raise for troops. He said he opposed it because it included language that could result in the renaming of bases that now honor Confederate officers and that failed to strip social media companies of a liability shield.