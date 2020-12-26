Woman dies after falling between Manhattan subway cars

NEW YORK – A woman died early Saturday after she fell between the subway cars of a Manhattan train, police said.

The 32-year-old victim fell beneath the southbound No. 2 train as it entered the W. 96th St. station at Broadway just before 1 a.m., police said.

The train's emergency brake was pulled but it was too late. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.

Cops were trying to determine if the victim lost her balance while walking between cars or jumped, sources said.