Quaint Vermont cottage comes with a terrifying bonus – an attached jail. Take a look

Exterior of house Screen grab from Realtor.com

Looking for a quaint, and affordable, cottage with a picturesque exterior draped against a leafy Vermont backdrop and a terrifying interior that has a slight, murdery feel? This house might be right up your alley... if you have an extra $149,000 hidden in the couch cushions.

This 2,190-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bathroom historic home was built in 1878 in the town of Guildhall. While the cozy main part of the house, complete with large windows to allow natural light to flow, seems normal enough, it actually served as a “jailer’s residence” since the former Essex County Jail comes attached to the north wall of the house, Realtor.com said.

Jail Screen grab from Realtor.com

“The Jail still exhibits the original prison cells with barred windows and the Jailers Office,” the listing said. “Bring your own ideas on what this 28’ x 40’ wing could be!”

The photos show the rusted cages and broken bathroom fixtures that would turn Jame Gumb’s head.

The Essex County Jail, discontinued in 1969, saw its fair share of action when up and running, Burlington Free Press noted and included the following from the archives:

“1938: Two sheriffs were sued for allegedly assaulting two prisoners at the jail, the Essex County Herald reported in April 1938. The plaintiffs sued for $10,000 each, claiming they suffered broken ribs and fractured ear drums from the attack.”

“1947: After Antonio Dubois, 47, stole 80 pounds of sugar from the Royal Cafe on Cross and Birch streets in Island Pond, he was held at the Essex County Jail. He couldn’t come up with the $2,000 he needed for bail, so he spent some time in the cells of what could be your home sweet home.”

The house was last sold in 2018 for $75,000, according to Realtor.com. Recent renovations include “radiant floor heat in most of the first level, insulation, some replacement windows, chimney, newer heating system, and the dormer has been repaired over the jail,” per the listing.

In addition to the jail, the home, which sits on nearly an acre of land, offers a huge private backyard and a detached barn.