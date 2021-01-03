Maryland reports 2,148 newly confirmed coronavirus cases, 27 more deaths; positivity rate climbs

BALTIMORE — Maryland reported 2,148 new cases of the coronavirus and 27 more deaths Sunday as the state’s average testing positivity rate rose above 9% for the first time since June.

Sunday’s additions bring the state’s total to 285,319 cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and 5,826 people who have died due to the disease or complications from it.

As of Sunday, 1,709 people in Maryland are hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19. The statewide seven-day average testing positivity rate is at 9.15% as of Sunday, an increase of .21 percentage points over Saturday.

Officials also reported that 59,769 people have been vaccinated against the disease as of Sunday morning.