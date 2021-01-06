US Capitol on lockdown as protesters storm the building

The U.S. Capitol is on lockdown and Capitol Police had evacuated staffers from the Madison Building and Cannon House Office Building amid protests in Washington, D.C., Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Madison Building is one of three buildings in the U.S. Capitol that houses the Library of Congress. The Cannon building is home to congressional offices.

Multiple reports say staffers have been cleared to reenter the Cannon building.

The lockdown and evacuations from the buildings come amid protests over Congress’s certification of the Electoral College vote.

The Senate and U.S. House of Representatives convened at 1 p.m. for a joint session to count and certify the electoral votes in the House chamber.

Photos posted to Twitter show protests had breached the Capitol and were outside the Senate chamber.

This is happening pic.twitter.com/MNDC2Nh1Cg — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the joint session, was pulled from the Senate floor amid the lockdown, per multiple reports.

The House chamber is also being evacuated, and lawmakers are using masks to protect themselves from tear gas.

Officers had told the chamber to “be prepared to get under your chairs if necessary.”

U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria, a Democrat from Virginia, tweeted that there had been reports of a pipe bomb outside.

Thousands of supporters have gathered in D.C. Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump’s election loss and Congress’s certification, which will further affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s win, CNN reports.

Law enforcement was mobilized ahead of the planned protests, and protesters have clashed with officers in some cases, per CNN.

Photo and video posted to Twitter shows protesters breaching the Capitol and fighting to get through police.









Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021

No other information has been released.