AOC says Trump ‘a clear and present danger’ to country

President Trump is too dangerous to be allowed to stay in office, even for 10 more days, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) said Sunday.

“Every minute and every hour that he is in office represents a clear and present danger, not just to the United States Congress, but, frankly, to the country,” she said on ABC’s “This Week,” echoing fellow Democrats who are furious over Trump’s role in inciting last Wednesday’s attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Ocasio-Cortez noted Congress could hypothetically bar Trump from running for office again if it impeaches him.

She also said the move would prevent him from issuing more controversial pardons.

House Majority White James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said Sunday that Democrats may either move ahead with impeachment this week or wait until after President-elect Joe Biden’s first 100 days.

Critics say doing so would undermine Biden’s stated mission of uniting the country after Trump’s divisive presidency.

“When we talk about healing, the process of healing is separate and, in fact, requires accountability,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And so, if we allow insurrection against the United States with impunity, with no accountability, we are inviting it to happen again. That is how serious it is.”