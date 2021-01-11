DA: No new charges in Oscar Grant case

OAKLAND, Calif. — Despite facing pressure from the family and supporters of Oscar Grant, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley announced Monday she would not file new charges against an officer involved in Grant's death in 2009.

O'Malley, who has long faced pressure to charge former BART Officer Anthony Pirone, made the announcement after meeting with Grant's family Monday afternoon. While "condemning Pirone's conduct in the strongest of terms," she announced he could not be charged with murder or any other criminal offense.

"Although Pirone's conduct was aggressive, utterly unprofessional and disgraceful, it did not rise to the mental state required for murder," O'Malley said in a video statement.

O'Malley had announced in October that she would reopen the case 11 years after Grant was shot to death by a BART officer, which sparked nationwide demonstrations and calls for racial justice. Grant's family held a news conference in October, demanding a reopening of the case and charges against Pirone.

O'Malley noted in her statement that she holds her office to the strongest ethical standards, which must decide cases based on the facts.

"So undue influence, favoritism, prejudice, pressure or bias, can never be part of the decision-making process," she said.

At a news conference held Monday afternoon by Grant's family, his mother, the Rev. Wanda Johnson, continued to call for justice for her son, and charges against Pirone.

"My heart hurts today because for 12 years I've been crying out for justice for my son," she said.

"You think about why I'm standing here. My son laid on the cold concrete with that Officer Pirone's knee on his neck. My son's head was smashed against the wall and he was kicked and he was pushed. Pirone still walks around free today," Johnson said.

The family's attorney, Charles Bonner, remains optimistic, noting that O'Malley agreed to meet further with them to review the evidence.

"The world should know this is the beginning today of a long march toward justice. Toward equal justice," Bonner said. "(O'Malley's) willing to listen to the facts. She's going to sit down with us and the family and consider what we have to present."

He said he believes Pirone is guilty under the felony murder rule and "will be charged." He said the family will seek other remedies, such as from the state and department of justice.

In O'Malley's video announcement Monday, she explained that there is not enough evidence to charge and convict Pirone of murder, including "aiding and abetting."

A misdemeanor charge of assault under the color of authority was also ruled out now because the statute of limitations had expired.

O'Malley noted Pirone at the time was a "necessary, albeit hostile" witness in the prosecution of then-BART Officer Johannes Mehserle, who was convicted in Grant's death.

Mehserle, who shot Grant to death on New Year's Day 2009, was charged with murder but convicted by a Los Angeles County jury of a lesser charge, involuntary manslaughter. He served 11 months in prison and was released in June 2011.

Mehserle said he had mistakenly grabbed his gun instead of his Taser when he shot Grant.

Grant's family says it was Pirone who created "the climate of violence" by pinning Grant down with a knee to his neck — similar to what happened to George Floyd. Pirone was the first to arrive on the Fruitvale station platform that night, followed by his partner Officer Marysol Domenici.

Pirone told civil rights attorney John Burris — who represented Grant's family in a civil case that BART settled in 2011 for $5.1 million — in a deposition that he had used force because Grant took a swing at him after refusing orders to stay seated.

But according to videos and to a 2009 BART police internal investigation report released last year, Pirone was largely responsible for what led up to Grant's shooting.

"The actions of Officer Pirone started a cascade of events that ultimately led to the shooting of Grant," the report said.

When Pirone and Domenici first responded to the BART station that night, Pirone entered the train car without his partner, disregarded his training and rushed through the initial investigation, the report found.

Pirone used profanity when speaking to Grant and his friends, at one point calling Grant a racial expletive, according to the report. Pirone is said to have punched Grant in the face, then kneed him in the head, applying pressure to Grant's back to prevent his hands from becoming free.

When Pirone released his weight, Grant put his hands behind his back as instructed so he could be handcuffed, which is when Mehserle shot him.

Both the Oakland City Council and BART's governing board are scheduled to vote this week on resolutions to urge the district attorney to charge Pirone with felony murder and any other "applicable" charges.

The City Council is scheduled to vote on the resolution at its meeting Tuesday. Councilmember Loren Taylor introduced the resolution, which is co-sponsored by Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas, and Councilmembers Carroll Fife and Treva Reid.

BART's governing board is set to vote Thursday on a similar resolution, which is sponsored by four of the board's nine members, including Director Lateefah Simon, who previously joined Grant's family at a news conference calling for charges.

(Staff writer Nico Savidge contributed to this report.)