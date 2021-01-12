Homeowner doing laundry subdues jail escapee with belt, Tennessee cops say

An escaped inmate broke into a house to hide, but the homeowner subdued him until police arrived.

A man who escaped from a Tennessee jail on Monday was quickly recaptured — but first he got a beating from a local homeowner, officials say.

Tony Knuckles, 31, “breached a security door” at the Union County jail at about 1:40 p.m. and ran out of the building, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Officers immediately set up a perimeter and deployed a K9 for tracking,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook.

It took 22 minutes for police to catch Knuckles, officials said.

During that time, they say, Knuckles broke into a house 500 yards from the jail but was subdued by the homeowner.

When Knuckles forced his way inside, Scott Ray was doing laundry as his 3-year-old son slept in another room, WBIR reported. A shirtless, shoeless Knuckles reportedly asked Ray’s fiancée to help him hide.

“That guy messed with the wrong house,” Ray told the news outlet.

The 50-year-old trucker said he grabbed a belt, wrapped it around the intruder’s throat and lifted him into the air, WBIR reported. His fiancée called 911, and Ray said he began punching Knuckles until the man got on his stomach and was subdued.

Police arrived, and Knuckles now facesadditional charges of felony escape and aggravated burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.