Poacher kills 60 deer with illegally-owned gun, artificial light, Kansas officials say
A Kansas man killed dozens of deer using an illegal firearm and artificial light, authorities say.
John Blick, Jr. pleaded guilty to poaching 60 whitetail and mule deer and possession of a firearm as a felon after an extensive, multi-year investigation, according to Kansas Wildlife, Parks & Tourism Game Wardens.
The Sharon man was sentenced to 14 months in prison and ordered to pay a $310,000 fine — the estimated value of the deer.
Blick was arrested on 139 charges out of Barber County. Additionally, he was charged with 33 misdemeanors in Harper County in connection with killing three trophy deer there, authorities say.
In both counties, charges to which Blick pleaded guilty include:
- criminal hunting
- hunting with aid of a motor vehicle
- criminal discharge of a firearm
- failure to tag deer
- exceeding bag limits
- hunting with an artificial light
- hunting without a valid license
- taking trophy deer illegally
The deer heads will be destroyed and equipment and firearms will be forfeited to the state of Kansas, authorities said.
