Justice Department watchdog reviews response to Capitol riots

The Justice Department watchdog has launched a review of federal law enforcement’s preparation and response to the Capitol riots.

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General said the review will include an examination of information available to the feds before the riots, coordination between law enforcement at all levels of government and the response to the riot on Jan. 6 as it occurred.

“The DOJ OIG also will assess whether there are any weaknesses in DOJ protocols, policies, or procedures that adversely affected the ability of DOJ or its components to prepare effectively for and respond to the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6,” Inspector General Michael Horowitz said.

Five people died during the mayhem at the Capitol. Supporters of President Trump who wrongly believed the election was stolen for President-elect Joe Biden smashed windows, wrecked offices and beat up law enforcement. The feds have launched a massive investigation seeking to arrest people who breached the Capitol.

Authorities have faced criticism for not heeding numerous red flags on social media that radical Trump supporters and white supremacists saw Jan. 6 as a last stand.