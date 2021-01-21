Fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger sells fairytale Connecticut mansion for $45M. Look inside

Fashion legend Tommy Hilfiger has sold his Connecticut manor for $45 million. Screen grab from Zillow.com

From the brilliant emerald green of the exterior, Tommy Hilfiger’s former East Coast manor looks like a suitable place for Goldilocks and the three bears to live - if they had won the lottery. But on the inside, it’s the flashes of the fashion icon’s flawless style that gleam from room to room.

The grounds outside the mansion Screen grab from Zillow.com

The designer has sold the English Country-style mansion for $45 million, multiple outlets including the Los Angeles Times and Fox News report.

Sitting room Screen grab from Zillow.com

The 13,000-square-foot estate, which features six bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, was built in 1939 and resides in Round Hill, a high-end country club community in Connecticut, according to the listing on Zillow.

Dining room Screen grab from Zillow.com

“The dramatic exterior mixes granite and Holland brick,” the Times reported. “Inside, regal living spaces boast elaborate millwork, plasterwork, limestone floors and textile wall coverings. One of six fireplaces anchors the living room, which ascends to the second story via sweeping wood staircase.”

Front room Screen grab from Zillow.com

The mansion offers up views of the New York City skyline since it resides on the highest point of Round Hill. Along the exterior, there are English gardens with a reflecting pool, park-like lawns and a tennis court, according to the listing.

Pool Screen grab from Zillow.com

According to Realtor.com, Hilfiger bought the home in 2010 for around $31 million.

Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger attends the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards at the IAC Building on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Evan Agostini Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Hilfiger is an American fashion designer who began his career in the 1970s by co-founding a chain of fashion stores called The People’s Place, according to Biography.com. He’s now one of the most recognized names in the industry and was awarded the Geoffrey Beane Lifetime Achievement Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2012.