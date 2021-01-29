Former head of El Salvador soccer federation extradited to US in FIFA bribery case

NEW YORK — The former head of the El Salvador football federation was extradited to the United States on charges that he was involved in the FIFA bribery scheme that snared soccer officials across the world.

Reynaldo Vasquez appeared in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday to face charges of racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering as part of the giant 2015 indictment against FIFA officials.

Vasquez, who headed the Federation Salvadorena de Futbol, took hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal payments from a company called Media World in 2009 in exchange for the exclusive media and marketing rights to qualifier games played by the Salvadoran national team in the run-up to the 2014 World Cup, federal prosecutors say.

Media World paid another six-figure bribe to Vasquez in 2012 and hoped to recreate the scheme for the 2018 World Cup qualifier games, the feds claim.

Vasquez is the latest executive to fall in the massive FIFA case that snared dozens of soccer’s top brass on charges of taking hundreds of millions in bribes for media and marketing rights to games.

The former Salvadoran soccer leader has been serving a sentence since 2017 in El Salvador in a separate scheme in which he misappropriated funds that were meant for hundreds of workers in a bed-manufacturing company.

Vasquez went before a Brooklyn judge for the first time Friday after he was extradited.

“The charge against Mr. Vasquez of racketeering conspiracy is a serious crime,” said Kristin Mace. an assistant U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, adding that Vasquez’s “strong ties” to El Salvador make him a serious flight risk.

Judge Pamela Chen ordered him held without bail, but told defense lawyer Gary Cutler, to work with Vasquez on a bail arrangement.

———