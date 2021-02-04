Car dealer owner attacked during test-drive after driver picks up teens, Ohio cops say

Police say a car dealership owner in Ohio was attacked during a test-drive. THE WICHITA EAGLE/ARCHIVO DEL MIAMI HERALD

A test-drive at an Ohio car dealership took a bizarre turn Wednesday after the customer stopped to pick up two teen girls, police say.

The owner of Mons Auto Sales in Arkon told police he hopped into a Pontiac G6 around 3:30 p.m. to ride along with a customer who said he was interested in test-driving the vehicle, WOIO reported.

During the test-drive, the driver stopped to pick up two teen girls before continuing the drive, often reaching high speeds, according to WJW.

Not long after, police said the driver stopped the car and attacked the owner with the help of the two teens, the outlet reported.

The dealership owner was ultimately able to get out of the car before the trio sped away, the Akron Beacon Journal reported.

Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday police spotted the car and pulled it over, according to the Journal. Police said it was being driven by a 14-year-old boy.

Police said the teen was charged with receiving stolen property, but officials are still trying to determine whether he was involved in the robbery or if he came into possession of the car later, the Journal reported.

Officials are still working to identify the girls involved in the earlier attack, according to WJW. They’re both believed to be around 17 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip, per WOIO.