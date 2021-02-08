Disneyland castle designer’s former home on California market for $2.5M. Take a look

The home was designed by Roland E. Hill, who famously designed Sleeping Beauty’s castle at Disneyland. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Ever dream of living in a house that seems to have fallen straight out of the pages of a fairy tale? Well, now you can. A picturesque California home in Hollywood Hills with historic ties to Disneyland is on the market for $2.5 million, according to the listing on Realtor.com.

Exterior shot Screen grab from Realtor.com

The estate, designed in 1926, was the brainchild of architect and set designer Roland E. Hill, whose most famous design can be seen beyond the gates of Disneyland in Anaheim, California — Sleeping Beauty’s castle.

While Sleeping Beauty’s iconic home was modeled on Schloss Neuschwanstein, which was the castle of Bavaria’s King Ludwig II in Germany, the house currently gracing the market is a tad more modest at 2,626 square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a guesthouse, SF Gate reported.

Backyard and balcony Screen grab from Realtor.com

“From its charming gate and entry, step into this delightful domicile and take in the 26-foot beamed ceiling in the living room, with an oversized fireplace and glass double doors that open to a walkout deck overlooking the pool,” the Realtor.com listing says. “The gourmet kitchen, with Viking appliances, will allow a new owner to whip up regal feasts, and serve them in the adjoining formal dining room, which features stained-glass windows and double French doors.”

Bedroom Screen grab from Realtor.com

A winding staircase leads to the second floor where the primary bedroom resides, complete with an exposed brick wall and French doors that open to a balcony overlooking the pool.

Balcony view Screen grab from Realtor.com

There is also a private guest house with its own entrance.

Guest house Screen grab from Realtor.com

Hill formed a friendship with Walt Disney and he often showed him his sketches of castles he would see during this time as a pilot in World War I, IMDb said. In 1925, Hill joined Disney in Los Angeles to advise on the castle design at the park. During his career, he became known as “the premier castle expert in Hollywood,” IMDb reported.