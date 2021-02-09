John Durham to remain as special counsel in Russia probe, but step aside as US attorney in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. — John H. Durham will continue as special counsel in the investigation of the origins on the Trump-Russia inquiry, but is being asked to resign as U.S. attorney, as the Biden administration begins replacing top federal prosecutors appointed by former President Donald Trump with its own nominees.

Among the federal prosecutors appointed by Trump, only Durham and David C. Weiss, the U.S. attorney in Delaware, whose office is directing a tax investigation of Biden’s son Hunter Biden, are expected to remain with the Justice Department after the incoming administration asks for the resignations of the Trump appointees who have not already left.

Requests by incoming administrations for the resignations of U.S. attorneys — the top federal law enforcement officers in their districts — are in most cases routine and Durham’s office has anticipated and planned for the transition. But Durham’s position directing the politically explosive inquiry into the Russia probe — and Weiss’ role in the Hunter Biden investigation — presented a challenge for the Biden administration.

Durham could not be reached Tuesday to discuss his plans. His office in New Haven declined comment.

A Justice Department spokesman said, “Continuing the practice of new administrations, President Biden and the Department of Justice have begun the transition process for the U.S. attorneys.” An official said the remaining Trump U.S. attorneys have been given to the end of the month to depart.

It is unclear how quickly the Biden administration will be able to move to appoint federal prosecutors; a number of lawyers in Connecticut already are maneuvering for Durham’s office in New Haven. U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, who sits on the Judiciary Committee, has said the nomination of senior justice officers will take precedence over the U.S. attorneys.

The appointment process also faces delays caused by a historic second impeachment of Trump. Senior justice nominees and U.S. attorneys must be confirmed by the Senate.

Durham was sworn in as U.S. attorney in February 2018 and, not long after, was brought to Washington by former U.S. Attorney General William Barr to investigate leaks of confidential law enforcement and intelligence information associated with an FBI investigation of now-discredited allegations that the Trump campaign had colluded with Russia. In May 2019, Barr appointed Durham to lead the Trump-Russia inquiry based on his experience in the leak investigation, as well as prior experience investigating the CIA in 2008 and 2009.

Six months after his appointment to the Russia inquiry, Durham made news by publicly disputing the Justice Department inspector general who had concluded that the FBI was justified in opening its Russia collusion probe.

“Based on the evidence collected to date, and while our investigation is ongoing, last month we advised the inspector general that we do not agree with some of the report’s conclusions as to predication and how the FBI case was opened,” Durham said.

In October, with the presidential election approaching, Barr quietly appointed Durham as a special counsel on the Russia inquiry, a decision that many in federal law enforcement viewed as a guarantee that he would be permitted to complete his work. The appointment gave Durham a degree of independence from the Justice Department.

Barr revealed the special counsel appointment in a letter to Congress two months later: “In advance of the presidential election, I decided to appoint Mr. Durham as a special counsel to provide him and his team with the assurance that they could complete their work, without regard to the outcome of the election.”

Durham became the most visible face of federal law enforcement in Connecticut, long before his appointment as U.S. attorney or assignment to the Russia inquiry.

He joined the U.S. attorney’s office in 1982 after working as a state prosecutor assigned to target career criminals. Durham, who rarely speaks or appears in public, was assigned to the federal Justice Department’s secret organized crime strike force. By the late 1990s, he was the senior prosecutor on a state and federal law enforcement task force that helped take down the Patriarca crime family, the ruthless mob that controlled the New England underworld.

After an extraordinary, monthslong trial in Hartford, Durham convicted the Patriarca mob’s southern New England leadership — after presenting the jury with, among other things, the first ever recording of the mafia’s secret initiation ceremony.

In the late 1990s, former U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno sent Durham to Boston with orders to put together a law enforcement team from around the country and determine how legendary gangster James “Whitey” Bulger was able — for years — to infiltrate and subvert the local FBI office. Durham, working with others, proved that a decorated former FBI mob investigator had been a secret member of Bulger’s Winter Hill Gang.

In the CIA inquiry, Durham was assigned by the Justice Departments under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama in 2008 and 2009 to investigate whether the agency used torture in interrogations after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and its destruction of certain videotapes showing the torture of suspected terrorists.

Three years later, Durham directed the Connecticut aspect of history’s biggest art heist — the theft of $500 million in art masterworks from Boston’s Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

Over nearly four decades at the U.S. attorney’s office in New Haven, Durham has held a variety of positions, including deputy U.S. attorney, as well as acting an interim U.S. attorney.

———