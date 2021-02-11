There’s a problem with a Bowflex barbell and curl bar. Nautilus recalled 3,700 of them

Barbells help you break down muscle tissue so that it rebuilds itself stronger — not break parts of your property or person. That’s why Nautilus recalled 3,700 Bowflex SelectTech 2080 Barbells with Curl Bar.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “A weight plate can fall from the end of the barbell, posing an impact injury hazard.”

Nautilus heard about this happening once, but it caused property damage, not an injury.

Still, Nautilus wants customers to stop using the recalled barbells, which were sold this June and July for $550, and contact the company for a free replacement kit with straight and curl bars.

Reach out to Nautilus at 800-243-7091, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.