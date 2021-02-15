Social media video leads police to suspect in Chihuahua’s death

LOS ANGELES – Riverside, California, police have arrested a 19-year-old Riverside man on suspicion of animal cruelty after being tipped off about a social media post showing a severely injured Chihuahua who later died.

On Saturday, authorities received a call about a video posted online of a small Chihuahua with a large laceration to its neck gasping for air, the Riverside Police Department said. The video showed a young man standing over the Chihuahua and discussing hurting the dog, police said.

Police traced the posting through the social media profile to the 3500 block of Lou Ella Lane in Riverside, where they found a man who matched the description of the suspect in the video, allegedly with fresh blood stains on his clothes and cuts on his hands, police said in a news release.

Police detained Angel Ramos, who they said was in possession of illegal metal knuckles. In the apartment's bedroom, officers found a months-old Chihuahua clinging to life with a severe neck wound, police said.

The Riverside County Department of Animal Services took the puppy to a pet clinic, but the wounds were too grave and the animal had to be euthanized, police said.

Ramos was arrested and charged with two felony counts — possession of metal knuckles and animal cruelty. He was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center, but due to the coronavirus-related emergency bail schedule for nonviolent offenses, Ramos was released from custody with a notice to appear later in court, the Police Department said.

"This appeared to be a very savage act committed toward this poor animal," Julie Bank, director of the county animal services, said in a statement. Ramos could not be reached for comment.