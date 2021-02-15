Michigan expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility as hospitals, health departments feel supply pinch

Henry Ford Health System COO Bob Riney urged patients Monday to "get vaccinated wherever you can get an appointment" as the state shuffles how it distributes COVID-19 vaccines in a push to reach Michiganders who live in medically underserved areas who may not have access to health care.

It means 41 federally qualified health centers in Michigan will be able to offer COVID-19 vaccine clinics to people ages 65 and older starting this week, though details about how to sign up for a vaccine through one of those health centers were not released.

Because vaccine supply is still so limited, it also means hospital systems like Henry Ford, Michigan Medicine and Beaumont Health aren't getting as many doses as they need to swiftly immunize their patients.

All three health systems said Monday that they cannot schedule any new, first-dose appointments for patients 65 and older this week because they don't have enough supply.

Beaumont canceled 1,884 second-dose appointments scheduled for Thursday because it says it doesn't have enough of the Pfizer vaccine to give a shot in the arm to everyone who needs a booster, and is working to reschedule those appointments for next week.

The shift in vaccine distribution comes as state health officials also announced Monday eligibility for COVID-19 vaccines in Michigan will expand to include:

Mortuary service workers who routinely work with infectious materials. People ages 60 and older if the health care provider is removing barriers to health care access. Starting March 1, about 79,000 Michiganders who work in food processing and agricultural settings can get vaccinated.

“I am excited to announce initiatives that will help enhance the state’s equity strategy and allow us to get more vulnerable Michiganders vaccinated,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive and chief deputy for health.

“Workers in higher risk agricultural settings have been adversely impacted by this pandemic. We also know that we need to remove barriers to vaccine access for our most vulnerable individuals in Michigan, including those with disabilities, lower income, and racial and ethnic minorities. These steps will allow our federally qualified health centers across the state to begin vaccinating and will prioritize vaccine allocation to partnerships and providers who are removing barriers to access."

Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for the state health department said health officials must divide up the state's share of COVID-19 vaccines among state and local health departments, tribes, hospitals, pharmacies and federally qualified health care centers.

This week, Michigan's allotment from the federal government is 278,000 total doses, Sutfin said. Of those, 157,475 are earmarked as first doses and 120,525 are planned to be used for second doses.

The Michigan National Guard and state health officials worked together to ask local health departments and hospitals how many second doses of the vaccines would be needed, and has been "working with Beaumont Health for the past week to reconcile their second-dose shortages," she said.

"It is unfortunate that they chose to cancel second-doses appointments while we were continuing to work with them on this issue.

"We are addressing any shortages in second doses in the orders we are placing for shipment this week. About 37,300 doses from the 'first-dose' allocation will need to be used to ensure complete vaccination for individuals who are due for a second dose."

Beaumont COO Carolyn Wilson said the hospital system was "disappointed that we had to cancel these appointments.

"Our teams worked around the clock and throughout the weekend with the state to try and secure the second-dose vaccine we requested. We remain committed to vaccinating patients as quickly as possible as soon as we receive our allocated doses of vaccine.”

Beaumont has the capacity to vaccinate 50,000 people a week, but this week is getting only 2,200 doses from the state.

"The state of Michigan is still not receiving enough vaccine; and there are now more community-based distribution sites in the mix, not just hospitals and health departments, but pharmacies and churches," Wilson said. "Until we have more vaccine, everyone is doing the best they can with what they have.”

So far, Henry Ford has been able to get all the people who need second doses their shots so far, but has seen its supply of vaccines cut by about 50%, Riney said.

"We've been ... told that it's a combination of the pipeline issues in general and then the goal of also distributing to public health departments as well as some retail pharmacies so that we can meet a variety of different communities in different ways," he said.

"We don't have any issue with the distribution going to public health departments and pharmacies, the bottom line is the net number is lower than we ideally would like and the state's been working with us very cooperatively to try and do everything to increase the supply line, working with Washington, and I'm optimistic that within a couple of weeks, we'll see some increased supply."

Some local health departments say they're feeling the pinch, too.

“It seems week after week we get less," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, adding that "people who want the vaccine are 'mad at us' because we don’t have it."

This week, the county's first-dose allotment is 4,700 doses, less than the previous two weeks. Hackel said state health officials told him it's because hospitals were giving second doses of the vaccines as first doses.

He's opposed to expanding eligibility now — when so many people who want a vaccine still can't get appointments — and is “appalled on behalf of seniors."

Wayne County also got fewer first doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines from the state this week, getting a total of 5,900 — compared with 7,675 the week before. And Oakland County had expected 18,000 doses this week, the majority of which are second doses, said Bill Mullan, spokesman for County Executive Dave Coulter.

The Washtenaw County Health Department received about the same amount of doses as prior weeks in terms of total doses, said spokeswoman Susan Ringler-Cerniglia.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said the city got an allotment of 15,000 doses Monday, though he said he asked President Joe Biden for 25,000 weekly doses of the vaccines during his visit to the White House on Friday.

Duggan said he knows the county executives in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb would like more doses of vaccine, too, and he'd be open to turn the mass vaccination clinic at the TCF Center garage into a regional immunization hub, but there is still a gap in getting enough African Americans inoculated.