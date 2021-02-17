Radio pioneer Rush Limbaugh dies at 70. ‘Conservative movement lost an icon’

Rush Limbaugh, who became a conservative icon through his radio show, died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70. Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year after he announced he had cancer.

A native of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Limbaugh became a pioneer in radio. His nationally syndicated “The Rush Limbaugh Show” launched in 1988 with a heavy focus on conservative politics.

Limbaugh jumped to national fame while in Sacramento, California, with his run on KFBK from 1984 to 1988 catapulting him to a larger audience. He took his jokes about Sacramento suburb Rio Linda with him to the national stage.

Limbaugh leaves a legacy within the radio industry and politics. His show was the most listened to talk radio broadcast in the country, according to USA Today.

He was a staunch supporter of former President Donald Trump and repeatedly made claims President Joe Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election “fair and square,” CNBC reported.

His influence was critical in helping Republicans take over Congress in 1994, ultimately resulting in the impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

There was an outpouring of support on social media Wednesday after the news of his death.

The Conservative movement lost an ICON today in Rush Limbaugh. RIP — Corey R. Lewandowski (@CLewandowski_) February 17, 2021 Rush Limbaugh was a hero for this country. He changed so many millions of lives for the better, mine included.



The greatest radio host that has ever lived. A patriot, and an icon.



God bless him and his family. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) February 17, 2021 No words ... I just got news the Rush Limbaugh has passed away.

thanks Rush for all you taught, gave and were. A hero to many. An icon. A patriot. A revolutionary that saved radio.

Heavens gain, our loss. — Glenn Beck (@glennbeck) February 17, 2021 1/3 Rush Limbaugh had unrelenting boldness to proclaim the truth. Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career.



Growing up in Plant City, Florida, my dad would always play the Rush Limbaugh program in his pick-up truck... — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 17, 2021 My heart is broken for the Limbaugh family and our country. America has lost a great champion of freedom. My prayers and condolences to the Limbaugh family including my good friend @DavidLimbaugh. Rest in peace Rush. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) February 17, 2021

Limbaugh briefly left radio in 1979 to work for the Kansas City Royals as director of promotions before returning to radio in the ‘80s as an on-air host at KFBK in Sacramento.

He is a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

When Limbaugh received the Medal of Freedom last year, Trump said Limbaugh was “beloved by millions of Americans.”