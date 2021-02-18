Five puppies freeze to death after being left outside Kentucky rescue center, cops say

Police in Franklin County, Kentucky, are searching for a woman who left nine puppies outside an animal rescue facility last weekend in frigid temperatures.

The puppies were left on the porch of LIFE House for Animals in Frankfort around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. When they were discovered at 7:30 a.m. the next day, five had frozen to death.

The basket containing the newborn puppies had a blanket inside, but no other protection from the cold weather, according to the sheriff’s office.

Frankfort saw a high temperature of just 28 degrees on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

“The remaining puppies were taken by volunteers to Ohio and united with a female dog who was able to nourish them,” the sheriff’s department wrote in a Facebook post. “At this time they continue to be cared for by volunteers.”

Police say the unidentified woman who left the puppies outside of the facility faces animal cruelty charges.

Anyone with information related to identifying the woman is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 502-320-3306.

“Domesticated animals must be provided with adequate shelter, food and water,” the officials said. “You must take into account the severity of the weather and provide shelter that will protect the animal from the elements; such as wind, rain, heat, cold or otherwise.”