NBA star Luka Doncic lands on Time100 Next list. A teammate wrote a shining profile

Dallas Mavericks teammates Luka Doncic, left, and Boban Marjanovic are close friends off the court. AP

As people across Texas are experiencing brutal weather conditions, the most minuscule bright spots can warm the soul, even if it’s fleeting. And the charming bromance between Dallas Mavericks teammates Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic is one of those warming moments. Doncic, the 21-year-old wunderkind, was named to the Time100 Next list and his brofriend Marjanovic penned his profile.

“He’s just 21, but he has already made an all-NBA First Team and is set to earn many more honors,” the gentle giant said of Doncic. “I see his competitive drive off court: even playing Parcheesi, he wants to win. But he always wins while smiling.”

Team chemistry needs not only to radiate on the court, but it also needs to have a particular locker room flow, and these teammates stack on the chemistry in spades. During the end of the 2019-20 season, the already-solid friendship between Doncic and Marjanovic seemed to graduate to a different fun-loving level — if that was even fathomable.

Even with the Mavericks struggling in the 10th spot in the Western Conference this season, Doncic’s insane talent is proving to be a beyond comprehensible supernova. During his last five games, the guard has scored 42 points against the Golden State Warriors, 44 on the Portland Trail Blazers and a career-high 46 on the New Orleans Pelicans.

And according to his teammate, he does this all with glee.

“I see the influence he carries,” Boban said in Time. “Before the pandemic, kids would crowd arenas and team hotels, hoping to see him. And he always made time to sign autographs, to share that Luka magic with the world.”