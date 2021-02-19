Kristen Stewart shells out $6 million for elegant California estate. Take a look

Exterior of Stewart’s newest Los Angeles pad. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Actor Kristen Stewart is no stranger to the real estate world, and she’s proving it yet again with her purchase of a posh estate in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles — which she shelled out $6 million for, Dirt reported.

Foyer Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 4,864 square-foot home is an epitome of sleek elegance with its period details in all four bedrooms, five and a half bathrooms and even in the detached guest house, which formerly stood as a two-car garage, Architectural Digest said.

Living room Screen grab from Realtor.com

“Last sold in 2010 for a relatively paltry $2.9 million, the house was well maintained for Stewart by a non-famous gentleman and was also once owned — from 1998 until 2004 — by Golden Globe-winning ‘ER’ actor Anthony Edwards,” Dirt said. “There’s also no shortage of current famous neighbors; the $8.5 million mansion of Jerry Lorenzo lies right next door, and Bill Burr lives almost directly across the street.”

Dining room Screen grab from Realtor.com

Stewart secured her newest home with the help of Richard Yohon from Sotheby’s International Realty and Konstantine Valissarakos from Nourmand & Associates-HW, OK magazine reported.

Inside the home, warmness greets with vintage features and flowing open spaces. The living room has an opulent fireplace along with French doors opening to covered loggia. A gourmet kitchen features chef’s appliances while the upstairs rocks a massive primary suite with dual walk-in closets along with a separate sitting room.

Backyard Screen grab from Realtor.com

And yes, there’s even a pool.

Kristen Stewart attends the special screening of “Underwater “ at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP) Mark Von Holden Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP

Stewart shot to fame after playing Bella Swan in the “Twilight” films, a series of movies adapted from author Stephenie Meyer’s popular young adult series by the same name. Currently, the actor is filming “Spencer,” where she plays one of the most photographed women on the face of the planet – the late Princess Diana.