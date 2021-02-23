National
Driver in hit-and-run had potentially fatal .77% blood alcohol content, Oregon cops say
A driver who crashed Friday while being pursued by Oregon police had a .77% blood alcohol content — which is potentially fatal for most adults.
The reading was nine times Oregon’s legal driving limit of .08%, Warm Springs police reported on Facebook.
A .2% blood alcohol content represents serious intoxication, and a .4% blood alcohol content can be lethal, according to Alcohol.org.
The 28-year-old driver of a Ford Explorer was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Madras about 1 p.m., KTVZ reported. The driver fled after being pulled over by Warm Springs police.
The driver lost control and crashed into a concrete barrier nearby, police say. The driver had a suspended license for a prior drunk driving arrest.
The driver was taken to a hospital to be medically evaluated, according to police.
In December 2007, Oregon police arrested a woman with a .72% blood alcohol content, ABC News reported. She was found behind the wheel in a coma.
Comments