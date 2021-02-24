What we know about Tiger Woods’ injuries one day after his car accident in California

One day after Tiger Woods’ car accident in Los Angeles, questions surround the well-being of the golf icon after he underwent several hours of emergency surgery to repair “significant orthopedic injuries” to his right leg and ankle.

In a statement posted to Woods’ Twitter account late Tuesday by the golfer’s representatives, Dr. Anish Mahajan, the chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said that Woods’ injuries were to his right “lower extremity” and there were “comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia.”

What is a “comminuted open fracture?”

Medical experts weighed in on Woods’ injuries and how they affect his future.

“This is all badness,” Dr. Robert Glatter, emergency physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told USA Today Sports. “From an orthopedic standpoint, it’s an emergency. I think he’s quite fortunate to be alive. The fact he had only isolate orthopedic injuries, that we know of so far, is pretty remarkable.”

Comminuted means multiple fragments of the tibia and fibula shattered, and “open fractures” is another phrase for compound fractures, which means the bone protruded through the skin, ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell said, according to USA Today.

NBC News senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres spoke to “The Today Show” about what doctors did to avoid amputation and how the injury will affect Woods’ future on the course. He also spoke out what Woods’ recovery process would look like, which includes months of rehab where he will essentially have to learn to walk again.

“He truly might not get back that mobility he had before, which could affect the way he plays,” Torres said.