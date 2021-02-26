Mother instantly killed when truck’s tire flies through windshield, Texas officials say

A tire flew off a pickup truck into the windshield of another truck, killing a mother driving KRIV-TV screengrab

A mother was killed Thursday night when a tire flew off a pickup truck and into a vehicle she was driving, Texas officials say.

Five others, including the woman’s teenage son, were injured as she crashed her own truck, according to KHOU.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. on Interstate 69 in New Caney, about 30 miles north of Houston. A wheel came off a truck traveling northbound and came through the windshield of another pickup truck in the southbound lanes of the interstate, KHOU said.

The mother, who was returning from her son’s baseball game in Lufkin, was instantly killed, according to KTRK. Her identity has not been released.

Her 17-year-old son was sleeping and suffered serious injuries, KTRK reported.

After the tire struck the windshield, the woman’s pickup truck rear-ended a vehicle with a man and three kids inside of it, according to KPRC. All four were sent to the hospital, where they are listed in stable condition, KPRC said.

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating the crash, KRIV reported. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the DPS New Caney Office.

There were 738 reports of deaths in tire-related crashes in 2017, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It offered tips on its website to ensure tire safety.