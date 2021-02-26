Flying saucer Airbnb lands in California park. Here’s how you can spend a night there

The Area 55 Futuro House is booked through 2022 Screen grab from Airbnb

While it might sound a little far-fetched and something straight out of a sci-fi movie, but now it’s entirely possible to spend the night in a spaceship — but it will cost you.

Good news? You can now rent the famous Futuro House (also known as “Area 55”) at the Joshua Tree National Park in southeastern California through Airbnb for $223 a night. Bad news? It’s booked out through early 2022, according to the New York Post.

“An original Futuro House restored for the ultimate Glamping experience!” the listing says. “There are only 85 in the world, 19 in the USA, and only 1 available you can stay a night in and that’s AREA 55 in Joshua Tree CA!”

The Area 55 metallic orb rests in the absolute beauty of the California desert and is accessed through a drop-down staircase that opens at the touch of a button.

The row of windows with a ring of blue lights around the edge is made to look like a UFO soaring through the night sky. Inside, guests are welcome to sit on pillows and wooden benches and simply experience a 360-view of their surroundings.

Guests have access to a bathroom with a detached shower that’s located outside of the structure.

“It’s the third [house of its kind] in California, but it’s the only one open for people to come and experience,” said owner Ronald Jackson to the New York Post. “It’s almost like a clubhouse.”