277 pounds of contraband bologna found in floorboards at N.M. border, agents say

Someone tried to smuggle 277 pounds of contraband bologna into the United States by hiding 30 rolls under car seats and floor mats, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents say.

Agents made the bologna bust at 6:26 p.m. Wednesday at the Santa Teresa, New Mexico, border crossing, a release from the agency says.

Bologna containing pork products is banned from entering the U.S. because of the potential for animal diseases, the agency says.

The driver, a U.S. citizen from Sunland Park, N.M., faces a $1,000 fine, agents reported. The contraband bologna was seized.

On Feb. 11, agents seized nearly 200 pounds of contraband bologna at the Columbus, N.M., border crossing, McClatchy News reported.

