Island compound with escape tunnel and bulletproof walls listed for $6M in Washington
When it was first put on the market almost four months ago, this 59-acre property was geared toward a wealthy buyer who wished to disappear from society during the global COVID-19 pandemic, one of the lures being it was stocked with everything — including toilet paper.
“Toilet paper is hard to find. But there’s a lot of it there,” said listing agent Forbes Hansen according to the Seattle Times. Hansen backs up his claim with a virtual tour of the compound showing a room filled with TP on the listing’s website.
Hansen also touted the property other resources, including 17,000 gallons gasoline and 3,000 gallons of propane stored in tanks.
“If the grid went down tomorrow, you’d have enough to keep all of your luxuries and amenities and toiletries going for a long, long time,” Hansen said, according to the Herald Net.
The compound features a safehouse, caretaker home and a waterfront building. The two bedroom, two-and-a- half bath safehouse comes with bullet resistant walls.
“This seemingly normal two-story home is an easily defended fortress from the skies,” Hansen said in the video. “It is over-engineered for the preservation of life.”
The caretaker home is also on the double lot and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, the listing said.
The 9,000 square-foot shop has five pull-through bays, a wood shop, a gym, massive storage areas, and an office.
Yes, there is also an irrigated garden and farm on the property.
“There’s also plenty of what an anxious prepper may want more than anything: Secrecy,” the Seattle Times said. “The property listing doesn’t include an address, and Hansen said he plans to ‘find a buyer for this place and then terminate its existence from the internet.’”
And yes, there is an underground tunnel that goes to an unknown location in case of emergency, the agent said, according to the Herald Net.
