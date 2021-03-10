Taco Bell bringing back ‘iconic’ fan-favorite for a limited time. Here’s what to know

The Quesalupa is returning to Taco Bell stores nationwide on March 11, the company said. AP

Taco Bell is continuing its string of menu additions with what it calls an “iconic” fan-favorite.

No, it’s not the Mexican Pizza — it’s the Quesalupa that will be returning to menus.

To jog your memory, the Quesalupa is a cross between a Chalupa and a cheese quesadilla: the Chapula shell is stuffed with a blend of melted cheese then filled with ingredients including beef, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes and sour cream.

The Quesalupa returns nationwide on March 11, Taco Bell said.







It will be available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide starting March 11 for $2.99 a la carte or $6.99 as part of a combo with two crunchy tacos and a large drink. Taco Bell recommends verifying prices with your local restaurant.

Don’t want to wait? Taco Bell Rewards members can get their hands on the Quesalupa a day early on March 10.

To register for the beta rewards program, just download the Taco Bell app and sign up for an account, the chain said. Early access to the Quesalupa is only available on orders placed through the app for in-store and drive-thru pick-up. It’s not available for delivery orders or web pay-ahead, pick-up orders.

Taco Bell initially launched the Quesalupa in 2016 then tested its return in Knoxville, Tennessee, in September.

As rumors of the Quesalupa’s nationwide return spread, fans took to social media to share their excitement — and try to hasten the process.

reminding myself that in a few months ill be home in florida vaccinated and around my ride or die friends is one of the only things keeping me going rn, the other thing is hoping that taco bell brings back the quesalupa — indie singer, internet menace (@stardewrising) March 9, 2021 @tacobell Listen. It’s been like 7+ years since the quesalupa was a thing. I just need you to know that I’m about to give up so please please make a miracle happen. Idk how much more my heart can last. I either need a quesalupa or I need closure. — Peyton Short (@Peytbuscus) March 3, 2021 is the quesalupa back yet — sar (@sarclanc) March 9, 2021 If @tacobell is really bringing back the quesalupa it may actually cure my depression — Rach (@rae_vac) March 3, 2021 GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA GIVE ME THE QUESALUPA @tacobell — jazz ࿐ ࿔ (@Taytori) March 7, 2021 @tacobell Bring back the Quesalupa ASAP!! — Saifulla Shareef (@Enzoferrari61) March 4, 2021 GUYS THE TACO BELL QUESALUPA IS COMING BACK. 2021 BOUT TO BE THE BEST YEAR EVER I STG. — AMIGO STEEVO (@amigosteevo) March 8, 2021 Kind of excited too that my local taco bell had an advertisement for the quesalupa? Gotta be true!' — Ryan G (@RG1842) March 9, 2021

The Quesalupa is the chain’s latest in a flurry of menu additions since slashing several items last year.

Taco Bell called the cuts an effort to simplify its menu and create a “faster and more seamless restaurant experience” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Among the items slashed was the beloved Mexican Pizza, the exit of which sparked a Change.org petition to save the dish. In early October it had more than 80,000 signatures and Mexican Pizza fans are still signing — as of Wednesday it has more than 160,000.

There’s been no news as to whether it will return.

The Quesalupa will land at restaurants the same day Taco Bell’s AVA-certified vegan potatoes permanently return to menus as a bean substitute and on two dishes: The Spicy Potato Soft Taco and Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes.

Taco Bell announced in February it would be joining the chicken sandwich game and testing a Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco at restaurants in Nashville and Charlotte. The chain is planning for a national release later this year.