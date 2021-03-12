Tennis superstar Serena Williams lists California mansion for $7.5 million. Have a look

Tennis star Serena Williams is looking to unload her posh three-level Los Angeles mansion, which sits on Summit enclave in the mountains between Beverly Hills and Studio City, for $7.5 million, listing information says.

Five bedrooms and seven bathrooms are spread out across 6,000 square feet of elegance.

“High-tech creature comforts and designer finishes include a comprehensive home automation system, three custom plaster fireplaces and honey-toned brushed oak floorboards throughout,” Dirt reported. “The home’s high perch allows for views across the flat sprawl of the San Fernando Valley from the front of the house.”

The mansion also comes equipped with a full bar, wine cellar, space that can be used as an office or gym, and an elevator.

According to Hello Magazine, Williams, along with her husband Alexis Ohanian, purchased the house in 2017, and posted some fun times the family had in the home on her Instagram feed.

The listing is held by Gregory Piechota and Amit Lalji of Compass.

United States’ Serena Williams is interviewed following her third round win over Russia’s Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Andy Brownbill) Andy Brownbill AP

Williams, who is one of the world’s most recognized athletes, began training for tennis at the age of 3. She has won 23 Grand Slam singles and numerous Olympic gold medals. Recently, Williams, fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka and Las Vegas Aces forward A’ja Wilson appeared in a Nike ad celebrating Black women during Women’s History Month.