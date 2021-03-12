Two dorms at Baltimore jail placed on quarantine after confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, department says

BALTIMORE – Two dorms at the Metropolitan Transition Center in Baltimore have been quarantined after a confirmation of coronavirus cases there, Maryland’s prison system confirmed Thursday.

The Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services quarantined inmates in the two dorms, a spokeswoman said, based on guidance from the state health department, prison system protocol and the particular site’s “layout.”

Single positive cases were found in the two dorms, according to the department.

“The department always follows Health Department guidance designed to protect those who currently reside in correctional congregate environments,” department spokeswoman Latoya Gray said.

As of March 5, the facility had seen a total of 189 coronavirus cases among inmates since the start of the pandemic.

One inmate who was incarcerated at the facility has died from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The facility had been placed on full quarantine in April after a correctional officer had tested positive for the virus.

“Limited movement absolutely occurs in facilities and may happen at any movement to assure we address the operational needs driven by this unprecedented health emergency,” Gray said. “Determinations to implement partial or temporary limitations of movement are not made lightly and every action taken is to protect the health of inmates and staff, and they are being informed.”