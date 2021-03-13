National

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma surprises COVID-19 vaccine clinic with short post-shot performance

JOSEPH WILKINSON New York Daily News

He didn’t need to pull any strings to get the vaccine.

Yo-Yo Ma received his second shot of a COVID-10 vaccine Saturday, then spent the 15 minute post-shot observation period playing the cello for others waiting.

The world-renowned cellist, 65, got the injection at Berkshire, Massachusetts, Community College, about 25 miles southeast of Albany, New York. The school shared clips of his performance on Facebook.

“(He) wanted to give something back,” clinic worker Richard Hall told the Berkshire Eagle.

Ma lives part-time in Berkshire and also played a series of pop-up concerts in September for frontline workers alongside Emanuel Ax.

More than 880,000 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, nearly 13% of the state’s 6.8 million people.

  Comments  

National

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

March 13, 2021 11:05 PM

National

CBS launches investigation into Sharon Osbourne’s defense of Piers Morgan on ‘The Talk’

March 13, 2021 10:31 PM

National

Colorado Springs area braces for winter storm’s second wave; hundreds of Front Range flights canceled

March 13, 2021 10:00 PM

National

COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline

March 13, 2021 10:13 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service