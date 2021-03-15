Why does Texas rank near last in percentage of residents vaccinated against COVID-19?

AUSTIN, Texas — In multiple appearances since COVID-19 vaccines first arrived in Texas in mid-December, Gov. Greg Abbott has praised the state's vaccine rollout. On Jan. 19, he called it a "national model," and on March 2 he cited the pace of vaccinations as a reason to end his mask mandate and pandemic business restrictions.

What he hasn't said, however, is that Texas has lagged behind most states in vaccination rates.

According to a USA Today analysis of the most recent U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, only Utah, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia rank below Texas in the percentage of residents receiving at least one vaccine dose. Roughly 17.6% of Texas residents have been vaccinated with at least one dose. A quarter or more of residents in four states have received at least one dose, including neighboring New Mexico.

State health officials blame the low vaccination rates on several factors: the number of doses allocated to Texas by the federal government, reporting delays and February's deadly winter storms.

"At the end of the day, the amount of vaccine each state gets helps determine how many people are actually vaccinated and how quickly we can do that," Imelda Garcia, associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services at the Texas Department of State Health Services, told reporters Thursday, adding that the winter storm "had a significant impact on doses being administered."

"We are a bit behind now because of that winter storm," she said.

Health experts agree that the winter storms, which all but shut down the state for a week, was a setback. Vaccine shipments and appointments were delayed across the state, and state health officials reported roughly 1,500 spoiled doses of the vaccine because of power outages and other storm-related issues.

But Texas was a vaccination laggard even before the storm, which health experts and public health activists have attributed to an uneven and unequal rollout across the state. At every turn, Texas leaders have flouted federal guidelines for vaccine eligibility and best practices for an equitable rollout.

State health officials also say the federal government is shorting Texas on doses because vaccines are being allocated proportionate to each state's 18 and older population according to five-year 2018 Census Bureau estimates, and Texas has grown faster than other states since then. Texas also expanded vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older with underlying health conditions, meaning that 18 and older population estimates wouldn't include every eligible person.

Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze pointed to limited vaccine supply and "outdated population data" from the federal government.

"Working with Texas’ congressional delegation, the governor and his team have repeatedly called on the federal government to stop using this outdated information so Texas receives its appropriate per capita allocation of vaccines," she told the Austin American-Statesman on Thursday. "We will continue to fight for Texans to receive the vaccine distribution that accurately reflects our current population until everyone who wants a vaccine receives one.”

Texas health officials and members of Congress from Texas from both parties recently urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to use more recent population data because Texas is a rapidly growing state.

"Texas has seen tremendous growth over the last decade which continued into 2020," Texas lawmakers wrote in a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. "We respectively request that the process for determining vaccine distribution be changed to reflect the current population in the state of Texas."

State health department spokesman Chris Van Deusen said the agency has "repeatedly" urged the CDC and the White House's Operation Warp Speed to update the population data to 2019 and use the 16 and older population, rather than 18 and older. But Van Deusen added that the change wouldn't completely fix Texas' low ranking. Health experts agree that a boost in vaccine allocation using population numbers from one year later wouldn't vault Texas up the state rankings.

"If the one-year difference is from people moving into the state, I just can't believe that is sufficient" in explaining Texas' low vaccination rates, said Elaine Kamarck, founding director for Brookings' Center for Effective Public Management. "I think it's much more likely that the localities and the state itself are just having trouble getting their system set up and getting people signed up."

Two months ago, amid questions about an uneven vaccination rollout, health officials attributed the wide gap in numbers of vaccines allocated to Texas and the vaccines administered to reporting delays — from local health officials to the state health agency to the federal government. Abbott declared the problem all but solved Jan. 13: "We have the structure to vaccinate Texans very quickly," he said at a news conference. "The only limitation we now face is the limitation of supply."

Yet state health officials continue to point to reporting delays in explaining why more than a quarter of vaccines shipped to Texas haven't been administered. In New Mexico, by comparison, 87% of shipped doses have been administered.

"Each of those steps takes a little time," Van Deusen said. "You can’t get from allocation to reporting instantaneously."

States getting it right

At least 14% of residents of five states have been fully vaccinated: Alaska, New Mexico, South Dakota, West Virginia and Hawaii. It's not entirely clear why vaccination rates vary so much by state, but there are some differences in how states are managing the process.

West Virginia became the only state to opt out of the vaccine distribution partnership among the federal government, CVS and Walmart to vaccinate long-term care residents. Instead, the state relied on local pharmacies, and by December, West Virginia became the first state to offer vaccinations to all nursing home residents.

Meanwhile, New Mexico has been praised for being one of the first states in the country to have its own registration website.

"One problem is the designs are not easy to navigate," Kamarck said of vaccine websites for some states. "One of the biggest problems is the sign-up situation is a mess."

Texas has received its fair share of complaints from vaccine-eligible residents, who have found it difficult to book a vaccination appointment, with each provider having their own sign-up process, as Texas expands who is eligible for the vaccine. On Monday, vaccination eligibility expands in Texas to those 50 and older. That's in addition to those with certain health conditions, health care workers and teachers.

The state health department offers an interactive map to help Texans find available doses in their area, but the map does not immediately take users to a sign-up list for each provider. Even the state's vaccine hubs, large providers designated to vaccinate thousands of people each week, have separate sign-up processes.

Donald Kettl, a public policy professor at the University of Texas LBJ School of Public Affairs, called the sign-up process in Texas "truly opaque."

"It's very, very difficult and incredibly frustrating for most people in the state to understand where they could go to get a vaccine," he added. "You put all these factors together, it's a prescription for enormous frustration for people in Texas who want to try to get the vaccine, and it's also a prescription for problems later on down the road."

Who is Texas leaving behind?

Kettl also noted that vaccination sign-ups are mostly accessible online in Texas, which can leave behind older Texans who are less internet savvy and those without internet access.

State health officials have worked to expand access, launching a "Save Our Seniors" program to reach older, homebound Texans, while local providers and hubs have strategically placed vaccination sites in underserved areas. State officials also have worked to vaccinate rural Texans through a mobile program across a handful of smaller counties.

"Older Americans sometimes either don't have internet, don't have fast internet, don't have web skills to be able to navigate it," Kettl said. "It's difficult to be able to get to chronically underserved communities, and so there are many parts of Austin where there's going to be a racial and ethnic divide between the people who have it and the people who don't."

Statewide demographic data show that among vaccine recipients whose race is known, 50.2% are white, nearly 25% are Hispanic, 7.4% are Black, 7.3% are Asian, 10.4% are identified as "other."

Overall, about 41% of Texans are white, 40% are Hispanic, 13% are Black and 5% are Asian.

Race and ethnicity data are not known for roughly 19.7% of all people vaccinated with at least one dose, according to the state health department, a number that health officials are aiming to improve.

State and local health officials face another problem: reaching residents across a vast state. Vaccination rates in rural counties lag behind the rates in urban counties.

"It looks like the smaller states with smaller populations have been able to fully vaccinate a larger proportion of their population than some of the larger states," said William John Moss, executive director of the International Vaccine Access Center at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. "I think that's part of what's underlying there, though it doesn't completely explain why Texas is at the bottom, and it shares that space with California, another very large state."

Successful mass vaccination campaigns are often aided by a well-established, preexisting public health system, Moss added.

Texas shifted to relying on vaccination hubs in populous counties, although state officials have begun to increase doses to smaller providers as the supply improves.

But Dr. John Carlo, a Dallas public health physician and a member of Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 task force, noted that vaccination hubs can leave behind people who have mobility issues or other physical impairments that keep them from easily getting to a mass vaccination site.

"Are we setting this up the right way for the right people we're trying to prioritize?" Carlo said. "We can fill a football stadium. We do that every Sunday, right? But that's not filled with the priority groups that need to be in line first for the vaccine."

Texas' diverse population and geography could make it even more critical that health officials reach the most vulnerable populations, Carlo added.

"Texas has such an incredibly diverse population that there's not a one size fits all," he said. "If we're behind other states, it's because of our more diverse population and geography that just put us uniquely more challenged to do this effectively and quickly."

———

(USA Today graphics reporter Janie Haseman contributed to this report.)