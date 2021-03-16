‘This little guy lit up the room’: 4-year-old ID’d as child killed when a plane struck SUV in Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — The child who died Monday when a plane slammed down on the car that his mother was driving has been identified as 4-year-old Taylor Bishop, a Broward School District union field representative said.

The boy’s mother, Megan “Ki Ki” Bishop, is a teacher assistant at Hollywood Hills Elementary.

“Since 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon we have been devastated,” said Anna Marie Pierpont, the union field representative.

Pierpont met the child on many occasions.

“He was so smart,” she said.

During a school board workshop Tuesday, board member Ann Murray described the child like this: “This little guy lit up the room — the most amazing comments to crack you up.”

Murray then called for a moment of silence.

Pierpont said she’d like to think that Taylor had the bravado and showmanship of an interviewer or a budding journalist. She said he was particularly fond doing video chats on Facebook. During the calls, he eagerly hold up fire trucks and other toys describing them in great detail.

“He was so engaging and smart, talking a mile minute about his truck. I really think he had a future as an interviewer. He definitely had an air about him and knowledge. ‘This is a truck and this is what it does.’ He always wanted to share information.”

Taylor was Bishop’s only child. The child’s father stepped out of their life shortly after he was born, Bishop wrote in a Facebook post last year.

Taylor was everything to his mother, Pierpont said: “He was her valentine. He was her heart and soul.”

Pierpont said Taylor enjoyed going to union meetings and was eager to pass out papers.

“He was just a very happy little man,” she said.