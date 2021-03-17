Wendy’s is giving away free chicken biscuits this week. Here’s how you can get one

Wendy’s is giving away free chicken biscuits for breakfast for a few days this week. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz) AP

Wendy’s is offering free chicken biscuits this week, and all you have to do is show up to get one.

That’s right, the fast food chain is giving away their Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit this week during breakfast hours and no purchase is necessary. The promotion runs from Thursday to Saturday.

The deal is available in restaurants or the drive-thru. Wendy’s breakfast runs from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at most of its locations.

The promotion is Wendy’s way of tipping off the NCAA Tournament as a sponsor.

“We share the excitement for the return of the biggest basketball event of the year and are living out our sponsorship name by kicking off the tournament with a delicious Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit deal nationwide,” said Carl Loredo, U.S. chief marketing officer for Wendy’s. “Fans and players can leave the drama, heartbreak and upsets on the court – and enjoy the March Madness action without distractions thanks to Wendy’s first-string fresh breakfast and roster of all-day menu options that always deliver.”

It has also partnered with Uber Eats to offer a free delivery fee on all Wendy’s orders of $10 or more, it announced Wednesday. The deal starts Saturday and goes through April 6.