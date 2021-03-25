Is it really a floating tree? Take a look at this unusual growth in California park

A hiker in Redwood National Park in Northern California says he came across something unexpected on the The Berry Glen Trail: A floating tree. Facebook screenshot/Linden Lentz

A hiker in Northern California stumbled onto something straight out of a fairy tale in Redwoods National and State Parks: A floating tree.

Linden Lentz shared a photo of the whimsical discovery March 20 on Facebook, showing the tree — roots and all — hovering over the trail.

Closer inspection reveals the tree is being held aloft by three sturdy roots, each one growing horizontally into the side of a nearby slope. The parks are about 330 miles northwest of Sacramento.

Hiker Linden Lentz posted this photo March 20 on a Facebook page devoted to photos taken in Humboldt County, California. Facebook screenshot

“We saw this ‘Octopus Tree’ growing over the Berry Glen Trail during our hike on Tuesday (March 16),” Lentz wrote.

The photo has received more than 1,500 reactions, comments and shares since being posted — including some people who say the tree is doomed because “gravity always wins.” Others have focused on looking for a sensible explanation, some of which are extremely complicated.

“I don’t even understand how that would happen,” Ellie Jacques-Capon posted on Facebook.

“It looks like the tree on the left fell over — these redwoods have long lateral roots, close to the surface — (and) several of these roots with soil attached tipped over the trail (or the trail was built under it). And a tree started in the clump of dirt on the roots!” Steve Laymon wrote.

“When a tree has decided to settle down there is nothing stopping it,” Bernard Baud wrote.

Lentz eventually weighed in with another idea, based on observations at the scene.

“It is a Sitka Spruce tree that took root on top of a downed redwood,” Lentz posted. “It put roots out that went along the redwood but over time, the redwood has rotted away, leaving the roots suspended in the air.”

The Berry Glen Trail is just over 7 miles long and runs “mostly through a remnant strip of old-growth redwood forest,” according to Redwoodhikes.com. The parks cover a combined 133,000 acres, the National Park Service says.