NBA star DeMarcus Cousins sells posh Nevada mansion for $7.5 million. Have a look

Former Sacramento Kings star DeMarcus Cousins bought this mansion for $6.5 million four years ago and recently sold it for $7.5 million. Screen grab from Redfin

It’s been over a month since the Houston Rockets waived center DeMarcus Cousins, and while he’s not currently making moves on the hardwood, he is making moves on the Las Vegas real estate market. The former All-Star unloaded his Queensridge mansion for $7.5 million — half a million short of his original asking price of $8 million, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The mansion is a whopping 20,000 square feet, which seemed like the ideal place for the big man, who spent a majority of his NBA career with the Sacramento Kings. The estate has 10 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a plethora of other lavish amenities that exceed all expectations when merely looking at photos of the property.

And yes, there is an elevator.

“The custom residence is jam-packed with amenities including a full-size indoor basketball court and gym,” the Los Angeles Times said. “There’s also a movie theater, billiards room, wet bar, sports media room and backyard with a resort-style swimming pool and spa with waterfalls.”

The 6-foot, 11-inch center bought the compound in 2017 for $6.5 million, the San Jose Mercury News reported.

Then-Golden State Warriors’ DeMarcus Cousins is seen during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File) Marcio Jose Sanchez AP

Cousins, nicknamed Boogie, was drafted by the Kings in 2010 after playing for the University of Kentucky, where he was an All-American. The center became the face of the often-struggling franchise in the River City before being traded to the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017, where he thrived before going down with an Achilles injury in 2018.

Since then, Cousins has been plagued by a string of injuries and has bounced from team to team in the Western Conference.