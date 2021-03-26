Comedian Jerry Seinfeld lists cozy Colorado estate for $15 million. Have a look

The Seinfelds first put the estate on the market in 2011 for $18.3 million Screen grab from Realtor.com

For the second time in a decade, comedian Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica are listing their beautiful Telluride, Colorado, estate — only this time, the famous couple has dropped the price from $18.3 million to $14.95 million, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Not only is the main house for sale, the couple also put up their four-bedroom guest house, which resides on a separate, 17-acre piece of land, for $2.77 million.

“Designed as an evolving series of Western ranch structures by renowned Aspen-based architectural firm Lipkin-Warner, the home was elegantly re-imagined and expanded over the last decade, which has only further enhanced its timeless sophistication,” the listing on Realtor describes.

“A vaulted great room encircled by floor-to-ceiling windows frames breathtaking views of the snow-capped peaks of the Wilson Range. Generous outdoor spaces and manicured grounds lead to a well-maintained trail system winding its way through the towering aspen and spruce trees down to a flowing creek.”

The 11-bedroom, 11 full bath (and three half-baths) house rests in Telluride, which is a common secondary home destination for the wealthy, Forbes said. In 2011, when the house was first put on the market, Trulia.com calculated that the listing price for a home in the area was $2,846,806. At that time, famous neighbors included Ralph Lauren and former married couple Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes.

Seinfeld shot to fame in the 1980s after appearing on “The Tonight Show.” After becoming one of the most high-profile comedians in the country, he and comedian Larry David teamed up to create the sitcom “Seinfeld,” a show that earned critical acclaim from both fans and critics, Biography said.